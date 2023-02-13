Did Elon Musk Delete a 'Go Eagles' Tweet After Team's Super Bowl Loss?

Advertisment:

Claim: A tweet in which Elon Musk cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was deleted from his account after the team lost. Rating: About this rating True Context Another Musk tweet about the winning team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was also deleted shortly after its posting.

On Feb. 13, 2023, journalist Matt Binder tweeted, "Elon Musk deleted his Eagles tweet after they lost lol." The post included what appeared to be a screenshot of the alleged tweet reading "Go @Eagles!!!" with American flag emojis, and referenced the 38-35 loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

We've seen countless fake tweets over the years; those are images that were created to look like famous people posted things that they didn't actually. However, in this case, Musk's "Go @Eagles!!!" tweet was real. It temporarily appeared on Musk's account the night of the Super Bowl, Feb. 12, and it was deleted hours later, after the Chiefs won. For that reason, we rated this claim "True."

According to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, Musk's "Go @Eagles!!!" tweet was live for at least four hours, including for an unknown amount of time after the Kansas City Chiefs won the game around 10:15 p.m. (EST).

This was a real tweet that was later deleted.

The same page capture from the Wayback Machine showed that, about 3.5 hours later, Musk also tweeted "GG Kansas City @Chiefs !!" and described Rihanna's halftime show with two fire emojis. That post had also been deleted, as of this writing. It's unclear exactly when — or why — the tweets were deleted.

Photos showed that Musk was in attendance at the game.

As of this writing, both links where the tweets once lived for public viewing read, "Hmm...this page doesn't exist. Try searching for something else."

