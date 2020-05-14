Did Elon Musk Tweet a Dessert Picture from a Restaurant Amid COVID-19 Restrictions?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk created a bit of a stir on May 13, 2020, when he posted a photograph of an ice cream sundae in a martini glass to his Twitter account, along with the caption “ice cream sundae in a martini glass.” His follow-up tweet stated, “Life should be lived.”



The picture was controversial in light of stay-at-home orders brought on by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Musk had also posted a tweet two days prior stating that the Tesla plant in Alameda County in California’s Bay Area would reopen against the area’s local stay-at-home orders. The Bay Area had been hit hard by the pandemic, and officials announced in late April that, in an effort to slow the virus’ spread, they would extend those orders through the end of May 2020.

The cumulative impression left some viewers with the impression that Musk had posted the picture to demonstrate he had gone out to eat an ice cream sundae in defiance of orders. But internet detectives doing reverse-image searches discovered that the picture of the dessert posted to his Twitter account was identical to one taken by a food blogger and posted on Twitter by the Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo in 2017. That prompted some social media users to poke fun at Musk.

Buca di Beppo responded with a joke itself, referencing Musk’s advocacy for sending humans to Mars by stating that it was working with Musk to establish the first restaurant franchise there.



Because Musk did post a picture of a sundae from the restaurant, but that the picture was 2 years old, we rate this claim “Mixture.”