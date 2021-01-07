Did ‘Elizabeth From Knoxville’ Use an ‘Onion Towel’ To Make Herself Cry?

A video shows a crying woman holding an onion while telling a reporter that she had been Maced during a riot.

It's not clear what she's holding. However, onions have previously been used by protesters to alleviate the effects of tear gas and other chemical irritants.

The video is real and shows a woman who identified herself as Elizabeth from Knoxville after rioting took place in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2020.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an apparent attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, a video went viral that showed a woman named Elizabeth from Knoxville, Tennessee, telling a reporter that she had just been Maced inside the Capitol building.

This woman was maced inside the Capitol. She told me, "It's a revolution!" pic.twitter.com/hMKYSzrkue — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 6, 2021

This video, from Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker, quickly went viral, with many users posting comments mocking Elizabeth for crying over her staged coup attempt. The video received even more attention the following day when some people noticed that it appeared that this woman was holding an onion:

Wait, so Elizabeth from Knoxville, who claims she was maced after storming the Capitol, was dabbing her eyes with an onion towel? pic.twitter.com/99UvDcS0Rj — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 7, 2021

Did she fake her tears? Did she use an onion to make herself cry, and then lie about being Maced? While we’re not entirely sure what Elizabeth from Knoxville is holding in the photos, we doubt that this onion was used to “fake” tears.

Police truly did use tear gas at some points during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. While we don’t know the particulars of this person’s involvement in the riot, the fact that she appears to be holding an onion may bolster her claim that she was Maced. As Reuters noted in 2018, onions were used by protesters in the Middle East to alleviate the impact of tear gas and similar chemical dispersants: