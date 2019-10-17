No, Elijah Cummings Did Not ‘Forgive’ Donald Trump On His Deathbed
- Published 17 October 2019
Claim
On his deathbed, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings expressed forgiveness towards President Donald Trump.
Origin
On Oct. 17, TatersGonnaTate.com published an article positing that, before his death earlier that day, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, had expressed forgiveness and conciliation towards President Donald Trump:
“Elijah Cummings At His Deathbed: ‘Tell The President I Forgive Him & I Hope He Finds God'”
… Those in attendance in his final hours claim [Cummings] was reflective of his life as he lay there and, at one point, turned from his talk of family and friends to speak to President Trump:
“Tell President Trump something for me. Tell him that I forgive him. He said some terrible things about me. He spread lies, tried to sully my reputation. Evil seemed to have grown in him. But I forgive him. Tell him for me, would you? I sincerely hope he can shed Satan. I want all you – and tell America to do this too – to say a prayer for the President so that he might find his way to God. I know it’s a long shot but we should try.”
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
“Tatersgonnatate.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery …”
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
