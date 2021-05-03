Did the Duggars Cut a ‘Trump 2020’ Sign in Their Lawn?

It was true that a popular April 2021 TikTok video showed that the Duggar family had cut "Trump 2020" into the family's front yard. However, it was not new. The video appeared to show the sign after it was cut with a yard trimmer in early October 2020.

On April 21, 2021, TikTok user @notaduggartiktoker posted a video that purportedly showed a “Trump 2020” sign cut into the grass of the Duggar family’s front yard in Tontitown, Arkansas. The Duggars are best known as the faith-focused, reality TV family on the TLC series, “19 Kids and Counting,” which aired between 2008 and 2015.

Readers might have reason to be skeptical of the video — mainly because the election ended months before it was posted.

However, this video was genuine. It’s true that it showed “Trump 2020” cut into the grass of the Duggar family’s front lawn, in support of then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign for a second term in the White House. Trump was defeated in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by Democratic contender Joe Biden.

The music that accompanied the TikTok video was Max Frost’s “White Lies,” with the lyrics: “I’m picking up really sketch vibes.”

The Original Video

On Oct. 5, 2020, Jana Duggar, one of the 20 children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, posted videos on Instagram and YouTube. The videos showed her brother, James, using a yard trimmer to make the sign.

The description of the video on Jana Duggar’s YouTube channel, which was titled “Yard Artwork,” read: “James is so creative and is always surprising us with the things he comes up with.”

Another member of the Duggar family also purportedly created a similar sign in a different yard.

Josh Duggar

“19 Kids and Counting” had previously been titled “17 Kids and Counting” and “18 Kids and Counting,” with the numbers going up as new babies were born. It was canceled in 2015 following news that Josh Duggar, the eldest of the “19 kids,” had “molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.”

At the time, The Washington Post reported:

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said Wednesday that there was nothing that could have prepared them for the trauma of learning years ago that their oldest son, Josh, had “improperly touched some of our daughters.” “He said he was just curious about girls and he had gone in and just basically touched them over their clothes while they were sleeping; they didn’t even know he had done it,” Jim Bob Duggar told Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, in the family’s first interview since the allegations were reported last month. The parents confirmed publicly for the first time that their firstborn son — who had previously apologized for unspecified “wrongdoing” as a teenager — had molested multiple young girls.

After being canceled, a new TLC series called “Counting On” continued the family’s saga.

In late April 2021, Josh Duggar appeared in the news again. This time, he was arrested and charged by federal authorities with possessing and receiving child pornography.

In sum, it’s true that the Duggar family cut a “Trump 2020” sign into their front lawn in Arkansas. But the April 2021 video showed a photograph from the previous October.