Was ‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Si Robertson Found Dead?

On March 10, 2020, Conservative Tears published an article positing that “Duck Dynasty” star Si Robertson had been found dead in a warehouse:

Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Found Dead Shocking news from the Duck Dynasty compound. Silas Robertson, also known as Uncle Si, was found unresponsive in the woods just a few miles south from the DD equipment warehouse.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

Robertson, meanwhile, took to Facebook to say this rumor was only 95% true:

