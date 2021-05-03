Is This a Real Video of a Man Riding a Hoverboard in Traffic?

In April 2021, video of what appeared to be a man riding a hoverboard at night on a street alongside other cars went viral on both Facebook and Twitter:

This man is living in 2030! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fgXLCEPldS — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) April 24, 2021

Based on the similarity of the device in the viral video to prototypes designed by a company named Omni Hoverboards, Snopes concludes that the video is genuine.

In 2017, for example, an official delivered the game ball in a Portuguese soccer match using an on an Omni Hoverboard:



Omni Hoverboard’s website also highlights their product’s capabilities above a pond in this promotional video:



The Omni Hoverboard is not yet available to the general public. Alexandru Duru and Philippe Maalouf, the co-founders of Omni Hoverboards, told TMZ that the company is “very close” to bringing their product to market.

“We are told pricing is still a work in progress, but the 10-propellor model is expected to fetch around $36K,” TMZ reported, adding that the company is interested in selling “an 8-propellor model that could retail for around $27K.”

Because the video shows a device that appears to be an Omni Hoverboard, and because that product is real and capable of performing the feats shown in the video, we conclude the video is authentic.