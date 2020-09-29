Does This Video Show a Drone Delivering Instant Noodles?

Beginning in August 2020, social media users in multiple countries began sharing a video that purported to show a drone delivering a carton of Indomie brand instant noodles to a directed spot in a household, then collecting a debit card payment via a point-of-sale device before flying off:



This video appeared to have originated with a tweet posted by Uche Anisiuba, accompanied by the explanation that “I ran out of Indomie yesterday, needed to make a quick restock, never knew we had a drone delivery service in Lagos”:

However, Anisiuba’s Twitter account identified him as the co-founder of Quadron Studios, “Nigeria’s leading digital content company,” something that suggested a digital creation rather than a real-life video. Indeed, Anisiuba later tweeted that the clip employed “3d visual effects,” and he followed that up with a “before and after” video showing how the 3D effects were added:

No, 3d visual effects. Like the type they use in Avengers. I also make Virtual reality and Augmented reality apps. But this is different. — Anisiuba uche (@Anisiuba_Uche) August 27, 2020

I hear some people have been energetically arguing if this is real or not. Let me help you out. Here is a before and after 😂. Sorry, not sorry 😆 pic.twitter.com/sUapRMTftl — Anisiuba uche (@Anisiuba_Uche) August 28, 2020

In a video interview with Artfrocentric, Anisiuba discussed and demonstrated the creation of the video:



And in a print interview with Techpoint Africa, Anisiuba answered some questions about the origins and spread of his video: