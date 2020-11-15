No, Drake Is Not Dead
#RIPDrake was the number one trend in the U.S. on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020, leaving Twitter users asking: "Is Drake dead?" It was a death hoax.
- Published 14 November 2020
Claim
TMZ reported that Drake was involved in a drive-by shooting and died at the age of 34. Genius also reported that Drake's family confirmed his passing.
Origin
On the evening of Nov. 14, 2020, #RIPDrake rose to become the number one Twitter trend in the United States.
However, it was not true that the rapper had passed away. Twitter pinned a message at the top of the #RIPDrake trend informing viewers that it was a death hoax: “No, Drake is not dead. The rumors arose after users began to share photoshopped images of articles saying the rapper had died”:
Some tweets shared screenshots of reports supposedly taken from TMZ and Genius. The fake TMZ headline read “Drake dead at 34 after a drive-by shooting.” The fake Genius headline, which may have been shared more widely, read: “Drake’s Family Releases Info Saying Drake Passed Away.” A number of tweets spread the rumor, while others reacted after finding out it was not true:
i saw #RIPDrake trending and had a fucking heart attack pic.twitter.com/qw1Kd97WqB
— jem (@dumbblackie) November 15, 2020
MAN DRAKE AINT DEAD STOP PLAYING WITH ME LIKE DAT #RIPDrake pic.twitter.com/4q1rYGjYRb
— CarKeysha (@holographicltt) November 15, 2020
Drake when he wakes up and finds out twitter tried to kill him off #RIPDRAKE pic.twitter.com/XUGT7i8wyF
— Zach Wilson SF SZN (@lavishedgelivin) November 15, 2020