No, Drake Is Not Dead

#RIPDrake was the number one trend in the U.S. on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020, leaving Twitter users asking: "Is Drake dead?" It was a death hoax.

  • Published 14 November 2020

Claim

TMZ reported that Drake was involved in a drive-by shooting and died at the age of 34. Genius also reported that Drake's family confirmed his passing.

Rating

False
False
About this rating

Origin

On the evening of Nov. 14, 2020, #RIPDrake rose to become the number one Twitter trend in the United States.

However, it was not true that the rapper had passed away. Twitter pinned a message at the top of the #RIPDrake trend informing viewers that it was a death hoax: “No, Drake is not dead. The rumors arose after users began to share photoshopped images of articles saying the rapper had died”:

Some tweets shared screenshots of reports supposedly taken from TMZ and Genius. The fake TMZ headline read “Drake dead at 34 after a drive-by shooting.” The fake Genius headline, which may have been shared more widely, read: “Drake’s Family Releases Info Saying Drake Passed Away.” A number of tweets spread the rumor, while others reacted after finding out it was not true:

