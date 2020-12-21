Did Musician Dr. Creep Predict the COVID Pandemic in a 2013 Song?

A rapper named Dr. Creep predicted the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in a song, if the internet’s conspiracy theories are to be believed. Much like other stories we have covered about coronavirus predictions, we found this one to be untrue.

Numerous posts online honed in on one particular lyric from his 2013 song “Pandemic.” The lyric says, “2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking.” One conspiracy theorist argued: “I find it rather hard to believe the somewhat aptly named Dr Creep wasn’t somehow passed a drop of advance information from a mystery someone on the inside.”

The specific lyrics can be heard around the 1:07 mark:

But Dr. Creep himself denied that he predicted the pandemic. In March 2020, he posted on his Facebook page that the lyrics were “more of a coincidence than a prediction as I don’t feel I was ‘trying’ to predict anything, I just rapped about what I was watching.”

The story of a novel coronavirus was indeed reported on back in 2013 by numerous outlets including the World Health Organization (WHO). But it was not the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also named COVID-19, that began in 2019.

Given that Dr. Creep himself denied that he made a prediction, we rate this claim as “False.”