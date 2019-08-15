Did Donald Trump Tweet That He Loves the Chinese People Like He Loves Melania or Ivanka?
Sometimes it's difficult distinguishing which tweets are real and which are fake.
- Published 15 August 2019
Claim
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he loves the Chinese people "just as I love Melania or Ivanka!"
Origin
The social media environment in 2019 proved so surreal at times that some people struggled to distinguish which extreme statements were authentic and which were pranks or hoaxes.
One such event occurred in mid-August 2019, when a Twitter user impersonating a fictional cow owned by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., posted an apparently fake tweet attributed to one of the platform’s most prolific users, President Donald Trump.
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) August 15, 2019
Trump has tweeted outlandish or inscrutable comments in the past, perhaps prompting some to question whether he authored the above tweet (we’ve cropped out the user’s name for privacy purposes).
It is not true. Not only did the “cow” later answer to the negative, but if readers are ever in doubt, they can search the Trump Twitter Archive, which stores all of Trump’s tweets, even deleted ones.
The fake tweet was posted in a response to a statement published on the platform by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who claimed his father has long been “standing up to” China. The fake tweet played off remarks Trump has made in the past extolling the beauty of his daughter Ivanka that some have said they consider distasteful.
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) August 15, 2019
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes