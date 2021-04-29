Was an Orange County Supervisor Seriously Concerned About Vaccine ‘Tracking Devices’?

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner expressed genuine concern over "tracking devices" when he asked a health official about their potential presence in COVID-19 vaccines during a county board meeting.

Wagner raised the question only in order to debunk tracking device allegations made during the course of 67 public statements from a largely anti-vaccine, pro-conspiracy theory group of Orange County citizens.

On April 27, 2021, a clip of Orange County Supervisor Don Wager apparently expressing concern over the existence of “tracking devices” in COVID-19 vaccines went viral. The clip shows an exchange between OC Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau and Wagner, a Republican representing that county’s third district. “We heard about an injection of a tracking device,” Wagner said to Chau, “Is that being done anywhere?”

In response, Chau appeared to chuckle, responding “I’m sorry, I just have to compose myself. There is not a vaccine with a tracking device embedded in it that I know of that exists in the world. Period.” That moment was shared by former Daily Beast writer Timothy Burke with the caption, “Republican Don Wagner, who represents three million Orange County residents, wants to know if the Covid vaccine has a tracking device in it.”

The clip went viral. The Daily Beast published a write up about it, tagging the story with the question “are you serious?”

The answer to that question is no.

The video omits over an hour of relevant context directly preceding Chau’s appearance. Prior to his appearance, the floor was open for a public discussion of the county’s efforts to enter into a contract with a software company that would provide documentation of vaccination status. A full 67 people spoke, and nearly all of them made several references to a panoply of anti-vaccine or Qanon-adjacent conspiracy theories. Most of that vitriol was directed at Wagner and Chau.

For example, one of those constituents claimed in her allotted time that “the tracking device implanted in my body without my consent is against the Constitution, HIPAA, and the law. … For you to impose your will on this illegal tracking system is underhanded.” This constituent was referencing a baseless conspiracy theory Snopes debunked several months ago that has been elevated by both anti-vaccine activists and other conspiracy theorists.

It is likely that this is the constituent that Wagner was referencing when he stated, “We heard about an injection of a tracking device,” to Chau. In a statement to The Hill, Wagner stated that he was walking Chau through the claims made by this group of speakers for the purpose of correcting their claims:

At this meeting, speakers made wild charges about vaccine ‘passports,’ forced vaccinations, travel restrictions, tracking, and that there were microchips in the vaccines. From the dais, I lead Dr. Chau through those charges and to have him debunk them,” Wagner said in a statement to The Hill. I knew they are not true but wanted the public to hear that directly from Dr. Chau. I got exactly the response from Dr. Chau I expected, with the same laugh at the absurdity of the charges that they deserve. He and I are in regular communication about these public myths, and when they persist for months on end, we work together to dispel them. I am in no way concerned about trackers in the vaccine and Dr. Chau knows this, as he administered my vaccine last month. I continue to encourage everybody to get vaccinated if they can.

Indeed, Wagner tweeted a picture of himself receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from Chau on April 3, 2021:

Because the full context of the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting makes clear that Wagner was repeating baseless assertions of some of his constituents in order for them to be debunked by an expert, the claim that his statements betrayed a serious concern over the possibility of tracking devices in vaccines is “False.”