Is Domino’s Pizza Hiring a Data Journalist?

Domino’s Pizza is hiring, but not for the job you would expect.

In early March 2021, a journalist posted a screenshot of a job posting, ostensibly from Domino’s website, saying they were hiring a “data journalist.” So if you have journalism or communication skills, you can apply for this position to work for the pizza franchise in their headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

and people say there are no journalism jobs pic.twitter.com/OKxfRhtDBh — kalena thomhave (@kalenasthom) March 9, 2021

We looked at jobs.dominos.com, and found the position, which was posted on Feb. 24, 2021. As of this writing, the posting is also up on LinkedIn. We also noted that the job application is still open, and one can apply through an online form:

The data journalist would join the “Analytics & Insights” team. The demands of the role overlap with what many data journalists are expected to do, including creating visualizations and infographics. The role requires a “Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field.” A Master’s degree in those fields is a “plus, but not required.”

The job description states:

We are seeking a creative individual who can take complex topics and convey them through thoughtful design and compelling narratives. This position will be responsible for coordinating and leading cross-team efforts to prepare for internal strategic meetings for a highly diversified audience. You should be a PowerPoint or presentation wiz, with exceptional visualization and design skills as well as a strong ability to build and present engaging stories from data, including the use of presentations and infographics. In addition, you will partner and lead advanced analytics projects with Domino’s departments, including Operations, IT, HR, etc. This role may not always be expected to code or to directly produce analytic artifacts; however, you should bring a level of understanding in the application of analytics techniques. You will also need outstanding understanding of various business processes and be able to converse fluently with internal business partners on the application of analytic techniques.

Given that this is a real job listing for Domino’s, we rate this claim as “True.”