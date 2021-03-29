Does Dolly Parton Have Her Own Ice Cream Flavor?

Singer and musician Dolly Parton now has her own ice cream flavor.

In April 2021, Dolly Parton will become sweeter. The already iconic singer and musician announced her collaboration with Jeni’s Ice Creams, who had made a flavor especially for her.

I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓 https://t.co/0Lf7KeWyuN pic.twitter.com/9g9g2Vz1Qj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 25, 2021

The strawberry pretzel pie flavor, Jeni’s Ice Creams announced, is “our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good.” The flavor contains: “Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.” Proceeds from the sale of this particular ice cream will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gives free books to children from birth to age five.

The ice cream will be available for sale online and in Jeni’s scoop shops starting at noon (EST) on April 8, 2021, but it’s available in limited quantities. They’ve made 10,000 pints of ice cream, and buyers are limited to two pints per purchase.

Jeni’s expect it to sell out quickly, and we don’t expect anything less from the Queen of Country.