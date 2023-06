Claim: Singer Dolly Parton died in June 2023. Rating: About this rating False

In early June 2023, we received a message from a reader that asked if Dolly Parton was dead. For years, numerous social media posts, YouTube videos, and obituaries have appeared, claiming that Parton had died.

These rumors were false — Parton is alive. No evidence was shown to prove the singer's death, no legitimate media outlets shared information about her death, nor was it announced on her social media profiles.