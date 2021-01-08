On Jan. 7, 2021, a video that appeared to depict a dog climbing a ladder was posted to the TikTok video platform. TikToker @redhawkashley uploaded the clip with the hashtag #goldenretrieverlife. It featured a golden retriever named Ace, plus another dog that appeared to remain safely at ground level.

The person talking in the video was not identified. He might have been the dog’s owner. He said: “I’m up here taking down the lights. I turn around. Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself and is now on top of the roof.”

The first half of the video showed holiday lights on the rooftop. While working on removing the lights, the person in the video says, he noticed the dog nearby.

The second half of the viral clip depicted home security footage from a Wyze camera. The timestamp on the video was Jan. 7, 2021, just two weeks after Christmas. In the video, Ace can clearly be seen scaling what appeared to be a Little Giant ladder.

This was a genuine video, and it wasn’t the first time a video of a dog scaling a ladder went viral.

In 2018, a video was posted to Reddit that appeared to show a dog climbing down a ladder. The video may have been reversed, meaning it may have originally shown the dog climbing up the ladder. A commenter said: “Reversed or not. How the fuck do you train a dog to climb a ladder? Unbelievable.”

A YouTube video from 2016 also showed a dog climbing a ladder. Its video title said it was captured in Athlone, Ireland:

A clip from 2017 showed another dog climbing a ladder:

It was unclear how the golden retriever in the Jan. 7, 2021, TikTok video made it down from the roof. However, a video recorded in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 2016 showed a smaller dog being carried down a ladder:

Impressive footage has emerged from the US of a puppy climbing a ladder in his owner’s back garden. The video, filmed in Allentown, Pennsylvania last Saturday, shows the cute dog rushing up the 20ft ladder to help his owner out with some roof work. Towards the end of the video, the man brings the dog back down to the ground and the little fella looks particularly proud of himself.

We reached out to the TikToker and will update this story if more information comes to light.