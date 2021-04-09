No, DMX Did Not Die on April 8, 2021

On the evening of April 8, 2021, rumors spread on social media that 50-year-old rapper DMX had died. However, those rumors were false, as DMX was not dead.

Days earlier, DMX had experienced a heart attack. His longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, added that “he’s quite ill.”

After rumors surfaced on the night of the 8th that DMX had died, his manager Steve Rifkind set the record straight on Instagram, where he importuned fans that DMX was not dead:

In the video, Rifkind asked that the false rumors stop: