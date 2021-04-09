No, DMX Did Not Die on April 8, 2021
False rumors spread on social media that claimed the rapper had passed away after days earlier suffering a heart attack.
- Published
Claim
Rating
Origin
On the evening of April 8, 2021, rumors spread on social media that 50-year-old rapper DMX had died. However, those rumors were false, as DMX was not dead.
Days earlier, DMX had experienced a heart attack. His longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, added that “he’s quite ill.”
After rumors surfaced on the night of the 8th that DMX had died, his manager Steve Rifkind set the record straight on Instagram, where he importuned fans that DMX was not dead:
In the video, Rifkind asked that the false rumors stop:
Hi everybody. Please stop with posting. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support. But please, it’s not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.
You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So, the only thing I ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive, and he is on life support. Thank you.