Do Photos Show DMX Mopping at Waffle House?

Rapper and actor DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9, 2021, after a heart attack. As his fans mourned the loss of the 50-year-old artist, some relished an old memory:

DMX once showed up at my hometown Waffle House and mopped the floors for the workers at 4 a.m. "The minute you get too big to mop a floor or wipe a counter, that’s the exact minute you have life fucked up." RIP to a real one.https://t.co/1mxof2aUlK — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) April 9, 2021

The pictures are real and were published years ago by celebrity news site TMZ in November 2011. According to TMZ, the pictures were taken at a Waffle House restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina, where the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” rapper had stopped to eat after a Halloween party.

Citing DMX himself, TMZ reported that a Waffle House employee was mopping while DMX was inside and had told DMX he was a fan, which prompted the musician to take the mop and finish the job. Citing some of DMX’s most famous lyrics, TMZ reported: