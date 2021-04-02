Does Disneyland Sell a Pickle Corn Dog with Panko Crust?

In spring 2021, Disneyland Resort was selling a pickle corn dog snack that comes with a side of peanut butter.

The 21st century has certainly been a more tumultuous time for debunking than the early years of this website. We’ve all seen the world-changing events of the last two decades, the increasing dangers of conspiracy theories, and the rise of misinformation on social media. However, it’s nice to take a moment to return to one subject that was there at the beginning of our founding: Disney Parks.

This story doesn’t have anything to do with breaking news events or political controversy. Even better, the letter Q doesn’t appear anywhere below. This is all about a hot dog stuffed inside a pickle, surrounded by what looked to be corn dog batter, served with a side of peanut butter.

The Pickle Corn Dog

On March 31, 2021, a photograph was shared on social media that purportedly showed a brand new Disneyland Resort snack:

This is a real Disney Parks culinary creation. Even better, patrons don’t need a ticket into the park or a reservation in order to try it.

Disneyland is advertising a hot dog stuffed inside a dill pickle that is fried and served with a side of peanut butter. (Heart defibrillators 50 cents extra.) pic.twitter.com/oLEMjyMCvO — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) March 31, 2021

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the “Pickle Corn Dog” would be available in the Downtown Disney District. This location is outside of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney Parks Best Bites: April 2021 We have a buffet of food and beverage news in this April 2021 edition of Disney Parks Best Bites. We are listing Earth Month treats along with a returning brunch offering, pickle corn dogs, cereal-sly delicious offerings, and more. Check out all these Best Bites! … A hot dog stuffed in a pickle with a panko crust? Seriously? Count me in! Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart, Downtown Disney District Pickle Corn Dog – Panko-crusted dill pickle corn dog served with a side of peanut butter

Aside from the corn dog news, perhaps the even bigger announcement was that alcohol would be available for the first time at a Disneyland Park restaurant. The Blue Bayou Restaurant would begin to offer “wine, beer, and a specialty Hurricane Cocktail – a New Orleans staple!”

In the past, the only place where alcohol was available in Disneyland Park was Club 33. The club is only open to members and their guests.

And if you can’t make it out to Disneyland to try the new “Pickle Corn Dog” snack, we found a YouTuber who can help you make one at home.

So in sum, yes, a hot dog stuffed inside a pickle surrounded by corn dog batter and panko crust was being served with a side of peanut butter at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District.

For further reading, anyone for emu legs?