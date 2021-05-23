It’s True, Disneyland Is Rolling Out $100 Sandwiches … But Read the Fine Print

The press had a field day with reports that surfaced in mid-May 2021 that a new restaurant opening at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, lists a “$100 sandwich” on its menu. “Disneyland to debut one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world,” read a headline on the Audacy website. “Not a luxury hotel in Tokyo or a Michelin Restaurant in Paris – It is Disneyland Resort California that is proudly selling a $100 sandwich,” reported Luxury Launches.

These headlines were accurate. An announcement on the official Disneyland Resort website teased the June 4 opening of the Pym Test Kitchen (named after Henry Pym, the alias of Marvel’s Ant-Man character), described as an “epic eatery” on the Avengers Campus of the resort. Among the “size-defying fare” listed on the sample menu is a “Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich” priced at $99.99.

Buried several paragraphs down in some of those news stories, however, was the revelation that the sandwich serves six to eight people, which renders the claim that it’s one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world something of a technicality:

You can learn more about this “quantum-sized” sandwich and other menu items to be offered at the Pym Test Kitchen on the Disney Parks Blog’s “Foodie Guide.” Pop Sugar has a photo if you’re curious to see what a $100 sandwich looks like.