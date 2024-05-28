Disney World Closed Ride Due to Goofy 'Using' Racial Slur?

On May 24, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that Disney closed a ride at Florida's Walt Disney World after discovering that a voice line from the character Goofy contained a racial slur. The ride, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, supposedly featured Goofy saying the N-word.

Disney World Closes Ride Over Racial Slur Disney World closes a ride because of a racial slur. Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is under heavy fire after Goofy is caught allegedly using a racial slur, see the clip below. This line has caused an incredible amount of controversy. In fact, the NAACP has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Disney because of it. This has forced Disney to close the ride until further notice. They will likely not reopen it until the lawsuit has been dismissed. On top of that, they are looking at ways to fix the ride so this doesn't happen again.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is a ride at both U.S. Disney Parks — Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. (Getty Images)

Mouse Trap News also shared the story to its TikTok page, where the post garnered over 480,000 views. Both the text article and TikTok featured a short clip of the moment during the ride at which Goofy supposedly says the N-word.

The story about the ride closing is not real — Mouse Trap News is a satirical news site dedicated to covering Disney Parks. The site says so in its TikTok bio and its website's About page:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn't true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.

However, the actual voice line could have been confusing.

We cross-referenced the clip from the Mouse Trap News article with other footage of the ride and discovered that Goofy was actually saying the phrase "Well hey, picnickers." Goofy's accent, which softened the "k" sounds to "g" sounds, wasn't doing anyone favors.

Although the full word "picnickers" is audible in the Mouse Trap News video, it's easier to make out in other videos of the ride online.

