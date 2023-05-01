Is Disney World Moving to New Orleans?

BREAKING: Disney World Officially Moving to New Orleans The Desantis vs Disney fight continues, with each day getting more extreme than the last. As we reported here the other day, the Florida government called in the National Guard to block all entrances to Disney World. This was a power move by Desantis. However, Disney is taking back control with the breaking announcement that they are officially moving Disney World to New Orleans.

Mouse Trap News also posted the claim to their social media accounts, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. We found posts from social media users on Twitter and Facebook asking why or how Disney would move the park .

The claim spread amid a feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company, which began when the company opposed a state law that prohibited classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through the third grade. (Florida's board of education approved an expansion of the law to cover all grade levels on April 19, 2023.) On May 1, 2023, Disney World's governing board approved a lawsuit against Disney after the company first sued DeSantis on April 26, 2023.

There was no announcement by Disney about relocating Disney World to New Orleans. Mouse Trap News is a Disney-themed satire website. The following disclaimer is on its "About" page:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

In addition, no reputable news publications reported about the alleged announcement. If Disney World theme parks were really moving out of Florida to another state, that move would be widely reported and analyzed.

Moreover, the Florida government did not call the National Guard to block all entrances to Disney World. The claim arose from another Mouse Trap News satire article. When we previously reached out for comment about the claim, a Florida National Guard spokesperson wrote, "There is no truth to this claim. The Florida National Guard has not been activated for such a mission." DeSantis' office also wrote the claim is false when we reached out for comment.

We also previously covered a satire article from Mouse Trap News about Disney World moving from Florida to Georgia.

