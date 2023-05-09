Is Disney Creating a 5th Theme Park at Disney World?

Fact Check

Claim:
The Walt Disney Company is creating a fifth theme park at Disney World and naming it Force World, after the "Star Wars" franchise.
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

In May 2023, a viral TikTok claimed that The Walt Disney Company was creating a fifth theme park at Disney World and it would be called Force World, after the "Star Wars" franchise. 

According to the TikTok user @mousetrapnews, Force World would be "the most immersive theme park Disney ever made."

This story comes from an account that describes itself as "Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE." According to its website, "Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff." The disclaimer also states:

Mouse Trap News was created on a whim to have some fun and write stories about Disney we wish were true. Some Disney sites write deceptive stories for clicks. We write 100% made-up stories for your enjoyment. We also hope that Disney sees how much people like some of our stories and decide to actually make one of our stories a reality!

There is no evidence that a theme park called Force World is being developed by Disney. Given that the source of this news is a satire site, we rate this claim as "Labeled Satire."
 

