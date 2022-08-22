Is Disney World Lowering the Drinking Age to 18?

Claim Disney World is lobbying to lower the drinking age on its Florida property to 18.

On Aug. 20, 2022, a Disney blog known as The Mouse Trap published an article and TikTok video that both said Walt Disney World Resort was “lobbying to lower the drinking age to 18.” However, this was nothing more than a bit of fun and satirical Disney fiction.

The TikTok Video

The video from TikTok user @mousetrapnews was viewed nearly 3 million time in just two days. The account is affiliated with The Mouse Trap blog:

The news was reported by its narrator as follows:

Disney World is lobbying to lower the drinking age to 18. Disney World is battling the Florida government in court to get a resort exemption. The exemption would allow anyone 18 and older to drink on property. This is clearly an attempt to generate more money for the Disney company. For the full story, click the link in our bio or visit mousetrapnews.com.

A comment was later added to the video by @mousetrapnews that said, “If you were thirsting for some fake Disney news, you got it! But you should still follow us and read the story! It’s a solid read, we promise.”

This comment appeared under the satirical video from @mousetrapnews.

The Full Satire Story

The article on the blog for The Mouse Trap began with a history lesson about former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and the 1984 National Minimum Drinking Age Act. The story then shifted to the supposed Disney World drinking age news, laying out the satire like this:

Drinking Age at Disney World May be Lowered to 18 … Disney World is looking to defy the minimum drinking age act. The Walt Disney Company is currently battling the state of Florida in the courts over the minimum drinking age. Disney is attempting to lower the minimum drinking age on Disney property to 18. They are clearly doing this to increase their revenue at EPCOT and across Disney World. We all know how popular drinks are at EPCOT. Whether you are having a few different concoctions or drinking around the world, alcoholic drinks are a big part of the EPCOT culture.

‘World’s Best Satire Site’

The Mouse Trap blog’s About page advised readers to keep their “hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times,” a nod to the instructions given to park guests when loading into Disney’s many rides:

The Mouse Trap is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney park announcements to Disney hotel and resort news to made up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn’t true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it. The Mouse Trap was created on a whim to have some fun and write stories about Disney we wish were true. Some Disney sites write deceptive stories for clicks. We write 100% made up stories for your enjoyment. We also hope that Disney sees how much people like some of our stories and decide to actually make one of our stories a reality! While you read our articles, be sure to keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times and remember these are strictly fictional for your enjoyment. Please share any articles you enjoy reading with your Disney friends and on social media to help us grow and continue to put out fun articles!

In sum, no, Disney World isn’t lowering the drinking age inside its parks to age 18, nor is Disneyland or any other Disney parks around the world. This was nothing more than a story created for fun on a satire blog.