Disney World Banning Kids From Its Parks?

On April 30, 2024, the TikTok account Mouse Trap News published a video claiming Disney World was banning all children from its parks.

The TikTok video's narrator claimed:

Disney World is banning all kids from their parks. According to an official statement, "Kids continue to be a problem at Disney World. They hinder the experience of other guests with their crying, strollers, and creating longer wait times. Because of this, Disney World is officially banning all kids 18 and under from entering the theme parks. Guests can still bring their pets, even if their owner considers them their kids. This announcement is a shock to many, but it shouldn't be.

However, none of the claims made in the video is true. The footage originated from a TikTok account that describes its output as being satirical in nature, as follows: "Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE."

Mouse Trap News also published an article about the satirical news on its website, where it similarly describes its content as "satire and parody":

Mouse Trap News was created on a whim to have some fun and write stories about Disney we wish were true. Some Disney sites write deceptive stories for clicks. We write 100% made-up parody and satire stories for your enjoyment. We also hope that Disney sees how much people like some of our stories and decide to actually make one of our stories a reality!

In the article on the website, Mouse Trap News cited its old story about how Disney World once instituted "Adult Only" days in the past, which Snopes debunked as satire back in 2023. The article claimed:

They are catering to millennials and Gen Z Disney Adults who hate children and love pets. In fact, this is one of Disney's top spending consumers. Disney knows that these people love to spend their money on experiences and stuff. This is the perfect combination. They continue to buy Disney World park tickets and stock up on merchandise while they are there.

