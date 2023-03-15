Is Disney Retheming Magic Kingdom Ride Around 'Encanto'?

On March 11, 2023, Mouse Trap News claimed on its website that the Magic Kingdom's Seven Dwarfs Mine Train would feature characters from the Disney computer-animated movie "Encanto" instead of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs":

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Being Rethemed to Encanto Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is one of the most popular attractions in the Magic Kingdom. The ride opened in 2014 and continues to drive some of the highest wait times at Disney World. The ride features a unique blend of classic Disney storytelling and cutting-edge technology, taking guests on a thrilling journey through the Seven Dwarfs' diamond mine. Despite the massive popularity, Disney will be retheming Seven Dwarfs Mine Train to Encanto.

The website also made a TikTok about the "change" that had 98,400 views at the time of this check.

Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. It says on its about page that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Mouse Trap News says the same thing on its social media accounts. Its TikTok bio says "‼️Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE‼️"

During an exposition in September 2022, Disney said "Encanto" could be one of the movies to get its own ride at Walt Disney World. But no formal plans for the ride being built or what it would be have been announced.

We have debunked other fictional content from Mouse Trap News, such as Disney removing seat belts from rollercoaster The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Mickey Mouse being replaced as Disney's mascot and a shark in the water at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

