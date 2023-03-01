No, Disney Isn't Removing Seat Belts from Tower of Terror

On Feb. 24, 2023, Mouse Trap News published a "news article" claiming that Disney discovered a way to legally remove seatbelts from The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a ride at Disney World:

Tower Of Terror Seat Belts Being Removed By Disney One of the most thrilling rides at Disney World is The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. It's also one of the most popular rides. Guests love the feeling of being weightless and dropping and rising unexpectedly. Now, Disney is making the ride even more of a thrill with the announcement they are removing the seat belts on the Tower of Terror.

Mouse Trap News also posted a TikTok version of the article that had over 1.2 million views as of March 1. "They're doing this to make the ride more authentic and thrilling," the video claimed.

Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. On its about page, it says that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Mouse Trap News includes the same disclaimer on its social media accounts. Its TikTok bio says "‼️Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE‼️"

Fake Disney news that some people believe is real often spreads from Mouse Trap News. We reported in February 2023 about how Mickey Mouse is not being replaced as Disney's mascot, which came from their posts.

We've also written about other viral fictional content that originated from the website, such as stories that said Disney would be lowering the drinking age to 18, demolishing Cinderella Castle, and had filed a patent for a rollercoaster that jumps off the track.

