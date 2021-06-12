Video Shows Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Screen Test

They certainly seemed to be having the time of their lives. A video claiming to show actors Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a screen test for the classic 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” made the rounds in June 2021.

The video shows the actors locking eyes, dancing, and doing some lifts, all set to the song “She’s Like the Wind” (sung by Swayze) from the movie’s soundtrack. The caption claimed that the video was from their screen test, which is basically an audition to test actors’ on-screen chemistry, suitability for the role, etc.

We found other scenes from the same screen test without music on the Lionsgate YouTube channel. The actors wear the same outfits and are accompanied by others. Grey and Swayze are laughing and talking, and Swayze at one point tells Grey to lift her chest while he lifts her so that he doesn’t hurt her ribs. “It hurts my ribs,” Grey says to Swayze after.

The Lionsgate clip is labeled, “[Behind the Scenes] – ‘Screentesting Patrick Swayze & Jennifer Grey.’” These appear to be outtakes and informal clips from the screen test in the Facebook video.

Swayze wrote about their screen test in his memoir, “The Time of My Life”:

For the second audition, Jennifer Grey and I went in to dance for writer Eleanor Bergstein […] I lifted her, she posed beautifully, and I lowered her slowly to the ground, with our eyes locked on each other. It was a lovely moment, and very sexy. The room was absolutely silent — everyone was just staring at us.

Given that the production company released more clips from the same scene and said that it was taken during a “Dirty Dancing” screen test, we rate this claim as “True.”