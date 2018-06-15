CLAIM

A VA hospital removed its American flag in order to fly a LGBTQ pride flag.

Mixture

RATING

ORIGIN

On 15 June 2018, the Facebook page “Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children” shared a meme urging users to call a Veterans Affairs hospital and complain about its purported replacement of the American flag with a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag:

The post stated:

We need to call them and tell them to put back our nations flag

While the post appeared on 15 June 2018 and Facebook users were urged to contact the hospital by phone, a 12 June 2018 WANE article reported that flags had only been up for one day, as planned:

The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System issued the following statement: “Logistically, we could not add a flag without removing a flag from the poles outside our VA. Rather than single out one military branch’s flag to be temporarily replaced with the LGBT flag, we chose to remove all of them for one day in order to show our dedication to serving all Veterans equally.” The VA said service flags were put back up before the end of the business day.

Although the meme was correct in stating that the VA hospital raised a LGBTQ rainbow pride flag, it was for one single day in June 2018. As of 12 June 2018, all five military flags had been returned to their positions outside the facility.