CLAIM

A video shows President Donald Trump slapping the mayor of Mexico City.

Miscaptioned

RATING

Miscaptioned

ORIGIN

American audiences might be aware of the fact that United States President Donald Trump was once a regular on the wrestling ring circuit. Global audiences, however, may view videos of these events with suspicion, especially when they are shared out of context. That appeared to be the case in March 2018, when an old wrestling video appeared with a claim that it portrays Trump slapping Miguel Ángel Mancera, the mayor of Mexico City:

Rencontre entre Trump et le gouverneur de la ville de Mexico (envoyé par un ami brésilien) : une vidéo qui ne sera certainement pas montrée à la TV aux USA !!! (ni en France!!) Meeting between Trump and the mayor of Mexico City (sent by my Brazilian friend): a video that will certainly not be shown on TV in the USA!!! (nor in France!!)

The video shows the words “WWE Clips”in the top right corner of the viral Facebook video; WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, the company that host events such as Wrestlemania. So it is not a coincidence, then, that the man in the gray suit is Vince McMahon, the chief executive officer of World Wrestling Entertainment — not Miguel Ángel Mancera.

The man in the background (in the shirt with “Raise Hell” emblazoned across the front) is also a famous wrestler: Stone Cold Steve Austin. It’s very unlikely that Mr. Stone Cold would be officiating a greeting, not to mention a slap, between President Donald Trump and the mayor of Mexico City.

The video was taken in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on 28 March 2007, in order to promote an upcoming fight (billed as the “Battle of the Billionaires”) between Trump and McMahon. A video from the event taken by Getty Images bore the following caption:

Donald Trump slaps Vince McMahon at the Donald Trump and World Wrestling Entertainment News Conference for WrestleMania 23 at Trump Towers in New York, New York on March 28, 2007. (Footage by WireImage Video/Getty Images)

The full video can be seen below (the slap occurs around the 9:45 mark):

Trump has a long history with the WWE, having sponsored some of the early WrestleMania events. His association with the wrestling world has been misconstrued to spread other falsehoods. An image of him prone in the middle of the ring (after he was knocked down by the aforementioned Stone Cold Steve Austin) was digitally altered and shared with the false claim that the president had been assassinated.