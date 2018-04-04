CLAIM

A video shows a group of children frightened by President Donald Trump.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

On 1 April 2018, a short clip started going viral, purportedly showing the terrified reactions of a group of first-graders as United States President Donald Trump entered their classroom:

If the original date of its appearance wasn’t an immediate giveaway, we found that this is a particularly clever edit that combines two different and unrelated videos.The first shows Trump visiting a group of first-grade students at the International Christian Academy in Nevada on 5 October 2016:

Y’all know this is the most scary moments of any child life when the Easter bunny show up to your class room #EasterBunny pic.twitter.com/ASoXp0MsGf — Jeff🏳️‍🌈/🇭🇹 (@dontgetpoppedd) March 29, 2018

The second half apparently shows a group of children frightened by someone dressed as the Easter Bunny entering their classroom, not President Trump. We’re not positive about the details of this footage, such as where and when it was taken, but the earliest posting we could find seems to have appeared around the end of March 2018: