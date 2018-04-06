CLAIM

President Donald Trump insulted community colleges in a tweet, calling them "13th grade" and for "dummys" [sic].

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

In early April 2018 a purported screenshot of a tweet attributed to President Trump circulated, suggesting he described community colleges as “13th grade” for “dummys”:

@realDonaldTrump Once again you prove you’re trash by insulting Community Colleges. Also? For a ‘genius’ with ‘all the best words’, you don’t know how to spell. The plural of ‘DUMMY’ is ‘DUMMIES’, not ‘DUMMYS’.

Jesus, you’re fucking stupid. — Christina Flibotte (@chrisflib) April 6, 2018

@realDonaldTrump

It’s only for dummys? You are such a pathetic human and POTUS. You are a complete embarrassment to the United States of America! pic.twitter.com/RAEEe1r6yU — She Who Knows (@onlyshewhokows) April 6, 2018

The screenshot read:

Community college, call it vocational and technical school. People know what that means. They don’t know what community college means. Maybe call it 13th grade, that’s more like it. Community college makes it sound like it’s real college and it’s not. It’s only for dummys.

Inspiration for the tweet appeared to be actual 30 March 2018 remarks President Trump made during a speech in Ohio:

I don’t know what that means, a community college. Call it vocational and technical. People know what that means. They don’t know what a community college means.

The tweet’s date and timestamp suggested it was shared on 30 March 2018 at 5:55 A.M. President Trump only published one tweet on 30 March 2018. Politwoops archives all tweets deleted by President Trump (and other politicians). On 6 April 2018, the most recent tweet deletion by President Trump was on 21 March 2018, and it was not related to community college.