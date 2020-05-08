Did Trump Issue Order Deeming Church an Essential Business?

On April 11, 2020, Bustatroll.org published an article positing that President Trump had issued an order deeming church an essential business:

Trump Issues Order Deeming Church An Essential Business America is a Christian nation and the most essential part of the lives of Americans is going to church. Without this, we are just a land of savages like other places that have rejected Christianity. […] Our President Donald Trump understands this more than anyone. That is why he has worked so hard on crafting his most recent Executive Order. It will allow churches to operate as the essential businesses that they are.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

