CLAIM

Roseanne Barr adopted a black child from Africa to prove she isn't racist.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

Rumors swirled after Roseanne was canceled at the end of May 2018, including a 1 June 2018 claim that its eponymous actress, Roseanne Barr, had addressed the racism-related controversy by adopting a black child from Africa:

Days after ABC cancelled Roseanne Barr’s sitcom Roseanne for her controversial tweets where she called Valerie Jarrett an “ape”, it’s being reported that Roseanne has adopted a 3 year old african boy to prove she “isn’t racist”. Roseanne has adopted a 3 year old african boy named Eyob Tafawa. Roseanne told reporters “See, i’m not racist, i just adopted this little black boy named Latrell”, although the boys name is actually Eyob. Roseanne told reporters she will do anything to prove she isn’t racist, including moving into any cities’ housing projects.

Huzlers published the claim, and a disclaimer in that web site’s footer explained that all of its stories were “fauxtire”:

Huzlers.com is the most infamous fauxtire & satire entertainment website in the world. If it’s trending on social media you’ll find it here!

Barr’s show was canceled in May 2018 after she tweeted racist and conspiratorial content, including epithets about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. She later blamed the comments on Ambien.