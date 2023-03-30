Did Ron DeSantis Announce His 2024 Presidential Campaign?

Advertisment:

Claim: In March 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his upcoming presidential campaign. Rating: About this rating False

On March 29, 2023, claims spread online that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for the U.S. presidency in 2024, had launched his presidential campaign. These claims are False.

"According to Politico's Gary Fineout, over the next month DeSantis plans on leaving Florida to campaign in Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, Utah, Texas, and even Israel," former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign claimed in a March 29 news release.

The claim has appeared on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Fineout's article, published as a Florida Playbook newsletter on March 29, didn't claim that DeSantis was launching his presidential campaign or that he would be campaigning in all the locations he was traveling to.

As of this writing (March 30), DeSantis has not announced his 2024 presidential campaign. Politico, like other news organizations such as Intelligencer and BBC, reported he was not expected to announce until after the Florida legislative session is over in May.