Fact Check

Did Ron DeSantis Announce His 2024 Presidential Campaign?

DeSantis is expected to officially announce he's running for president after the Florida legislative session ends in May 2023.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Mar 30, 2023

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Image Via Scott Olson/Getty Images
Claim:
In March 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his upcoming presidential campaign.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On March 29, 2023, claims spread online that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for the U.S. presidency in 2024, had launched his presidential campaign. These claims are False.

"According to Politico's Gary Fineout, over the next month DeSantis plans on leaving Florida to campaign in Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, Utah, Texas, and even Israel," former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign claimed in a March 29 news release

The claim has appeared on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit

Fineout's article, published as a Florida Playbook newsletter on March 29, didn't claim that DeSantis was launching his presidential campaign or that he would be campaigning in all the locations he was traveling to. 

As of this writing (March 30), DeSantis has not announced his 2024 presidential campaign. Politico, like other news organizations such as Intelligencer and BBC, reported he was not expected to announce until after the Florida legislative session is over in May.

Sources

Fineout, Gary. "DeSantis' Busy April Schedule Points to Likely Destination." POLITICO, 29 Mar. 2023, https://www.politico.com/newsletters/florida-playbook/2023/03/29/desantis-busy-april-schedule-points-to-likely-destination-00089342.

Hartmann, Margaret. "So When Will Ron DeSantis Announce His 2024 Candidacy?" Intelligencer, 24 Mar. 2023, https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/ron-desantis-announced-2024-updates.html.

Zurcher, Anthony. "Ron DeSantis Still Hasn't Said He's Running for President. What's He Waiting For?" BBC News, 28 Feb. 2023. www.bbc.com, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64788207.

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
vaccines and sudden adult death syndrome

No, Vaccines Aren't Linked to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
A Facebook hoax claimed that to regain friends in your news feed and get rid of ads, copy and paste some text into a post to upgrade the system, then say hello new and old friends.

Facebook Hoax Promises Way 'To Regain Friends and Get Rid of Ads'
In early June 2022, we received reader mail that asked us to look into whether former US President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters on January 6, 2021, the day of the US Capitol riot, to remain peaceful with no violence and to support our Capitol Police and law enforcement.

Did Trump Tweet ‘Stay Peaceful’ on Day of Capitol Riot?