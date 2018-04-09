CLAIM

Pope Francis cancelled the Bible and proposed the creation of a new holy book.

RATING

False

ORIGIN

On 2 April 2018, ThereIsNews.com published an article which appears to report shocking news for the Catholic church — Pope Francis had “cancelled” the Bible, and is proposing the creation of a new holy book:

Pope Francis has surprised the world today by announcing that The Bible is totally outdated and needs a radical change, so The Bible is officially canceled and it’s announced a meeting between the highest personalities of the church where it will be decided the book that will replace it, its name and its content. Some names are already being considered and the one that has more strength is “Biblia 2000”.

ThereIsNews.com is a humor web site that solely publishes fictional content, and it carries a disclaimer on the web site that reads as follows:

The site “There is news” (http://thereisnews.es) (hereinafter referred to as TIN) is a humor site whose purpose is entertainment. The content of TIN is fiction and does not correspond to reality. All references, names, brands or institutions that appear on the site are used as contextual elements, as in any novel or fiction account.

The work of fiction may have fooled some readers, as it was published just a few days after several media outlets reported that Pope Francis had denied one of the core tenets of Catholicism — the existence of hell. That rumor, too, was likely either embellished or misreported.