CLAIM

Netflix announced in April 2018 that they are creating a new series based on the video game "God of War."

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

An image purportedly showing a promotion for a new series on Netflix has been making its way around social media since at least April 2018, when it was posted to a Facebook fan page for the popular video game God of War:

This is not a genuine promotional poster for a new Netflix series, which has not made any announcements about turning the video game into a series. It is a piece of fan art that was created by combining an image of actor Jason Momoa from his turn as the DC Comics character Aquaman with an image of Kratos, the main character in the God of War video game:

Similar fan-made movie posters have tricked unsuspecting readers into believing that Disney was releasing a sequel to Monsters, Inc. (entitled, in this scenario, Boo) that Netflix was making a new series based on the Harry Potter books, and that Disney had announced a remake of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Interestingly, a God of War movie actually is currently available on Netflix. However, that film — a 2017 production about Japanese pirates during the Ming Dynasty — has nothing to do with the video game.