Did Madonna Meet Elvis?

A photograph of Elvis Presley signing autographs for a group of young fans is often shared online along with the claim that one of the fans was a 12-year-old Madonna:

We have not been able to definitively conclude if the person in this photograph is Madonna. While we are skeptical of the claim, it is possible that a 12-year-old Madonna is really pictured in this photograph.

The Evidence For

This is a genuine photograph of Elvis Presley and a group of fans that was taken in Detroit, Michigan, in 1970. This photograph was originally published in the Detroit Times on Sept. 12, 1970, in an article about Elvis’ recent concert at Olympia Stadium.

12 Sep 1970, Sat Detroit Free Press (Detroit, Michigan) Newspapers.com

Madonna, who was then known as Madonna Louise Ciccone, would have been about 12 years old when this photograph was taken. Madonna also grew up in the suburbs of Detroit.

The Evidence Against

While Madonna was the approximate age of the person in this photo (to us, this person looks older than 12 but we can’t rule out that this is a 12-year-old), and was from the same approximate location where this photograph was taken, that doesn’t prove she is the person in this photo. Detroit is a large city that had a population, including the rest of Wayne County, of more than 2.5 million people in 1970. The person in this photograph could definitely be another young woman who was in Detroit at the time.

It’s also worth noting that it doesn’t appear that Madonna has ever mentioned this photograph. We scanned a few biographies about the star and couldn’t find any anecdotes about Madonna meeting Elvis in 1970. In Matthew Rettenmund’s “Encyclopedia Madonnica,” for example, there are multiple references to the King of Rock and Roll, yet no stories about the two icons meeting.

Madonna has drawn comparisons to Elvis throughout her career. If this photo truly shows Madonna, it’s a bit odd that she has never mentioned it.

Does Madonna Look Like the Person In This Photo?

This photo is real, Madonna was 12 in 1970, and Madonna grew up near Detroit. While there is some circumstantial evidence to support the claim that Madonna is the girl in the photo, it’s largely based on the idea that the person in this photograph somewhat resembles the adult Madonna. We weren’t able to find a good picture of Madonna when she was 12, but here’s a comparison of Madonna when she was 14 (left) taken from a yearbook photo that went up for auction in 2012, and the “Elvis and Madonna” photo (right):

While we can’t definitively say whether or not this is Madonna, it appears to us that Madonna was too young to be the person in this photograph. A comparison of Madonna and the unidentified person, too, suggests that they are indeed two different people. We are therefore rating this claim “Unproven.”