Did Jamaica Ban K-Pop?

In June 2021, messages started to circulate on social media claiming that the country of Jamaica had banned K-Pop music.

Jamaica has not banned K-pop. This claim originates with a satirical article that was published in 2018 on the website 8satire.com.

In addition to having “satire” in the website name, 8satire.com (which previously published content as “8shit”) also carries a disclaimer labeling its content as fiction:

8Shit is a satire news and humor website. All its content is fiction (except those posts under the “serious” category) and shouldn’t be taken as real. All references, names and marks or institutions in this website are used as contextual elements, like in any novel or science-fiction story.

It should also be noted that while Jamaica is most famous for Reggae music, Jamaicans enjoy a variety of different musical genres. The Jamaican Observer reported in 2019 that a K-Pop party hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica was well-attended by young Jamaicans: