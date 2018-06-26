CLAIM

Immigration and Customs Enforcement hurled a pregnant woman over a border wall so she wouldn't have her baby on U.S. soil.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

In late June 2018, as debate over family separation continued, readers asked whether a photograph they had seen alongside a headline about Immigrations and Customs Enforcement throwing a pregnant woman over the border wall separating Mexico and the United States was authentic:

Saw this on Facebook with photo. Doesn’t look real. ICE Agents Hurl Pregnant Immigrant Over Mexican Border To Prevent Birth On U.S. Soil

A 22 January 2018 article from The Onion consisted of the headline “ICE Agents Hurl Pregnant Immigrant Over Mexican Border To Prevent Birth On U.S. Soil” and the image reproduced here.

Many social media readers are familiar with The Onion, a satirical web site that was founded in newspaper form in 1988. Mistaking its material for real news is not uncommon on social media, occurring with claims about warring cruise ships and a photograph of Cuban people clinging to the wings of Air Force One. The distinction between the outlet and fake news sites was an intent to poke fun at current events, rather than to trick social media users into sharing phony (and often divisive) claims.

Like all content originating with The Onion, the photograph and claim about ICE agents and a pregnant woman were purely satirical and not real.