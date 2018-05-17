CLAIM

A video shows a group of ducks patiently waiting at a traffic light.

RATING

ORIGIN

In May 2018, a video purportedly showing a group of ducks in Germany waiting patiently at a red light before crossing the street when the traffic signal turned green started to go viral:

The video first received attention after it was posted to a Facebook page connected to the German social media marketing company Medien Saar, which helps businesses create and promote viral content.

The original post was not accompanied by much information about where or when the footage was taken, instead including a request for viewers to “like” the page, and a statement saying that they were not the creators of the video, but that the footage had been sent in by a group of fans. A higher resolution version of the video was posted to YouTube the following day:

It is difficult to tell if the ducks in the video are real or fake in the footage that was circulated on Twitter. However, the version on YouTube gives a clear look at the animals, as well as several heavy hints that this footage is not real.

Several viewers pointed out that the shadows beneath the ducks are little more than static disks that appear too dark for the lighting conditions. You can also see the lines of the sidewalk blur as the ducks move across it. The biggest giveaway for us, however, is that these ducks appear to be gliding more than walking:

We have reached out to Medien Saar for more information about the footage.