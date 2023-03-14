Did Dolly Parton Say This About Drag Queens?

Advertisment:

Claim: In March 2023, Dolly Parton said, "I dress more provocatively and risque than any drag queen in Tennessee. Lord I hope they don't outlaw me!" Rating: About this rating Unproven

In March 2023, a quote that singer Dolly Parton allegedly said about dressing more provocatively than drag queens spread on social media. As of this writing, we found no evidence she said it.

"I dress more provocatively and risque than any drag queen in Tennessee," Parton allegedly said. "Lord I hope they don't outlaw me!" The quote was included next to a photograph of her wearing a leopard print with a hot pink robe.

The quote spread on various social media platforms, including Twitter and TikTok.

There are so many reasons to love Dolly Parton, aren't there? ???? Tennessee is also making it legal for state employees to deny marriage licenses to interracial couples. I would not be able to marry my wife if we lived there. ???? My family has given 100+ years of military… https://t.co/PJ0J6Q5k6c pic.twitter.com/QNkvbM0J1Z — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) March 12, 2023

We reached out to Parton's representatives and will update this story if we hear back.

The quote spread after Tennessee passed a law that restricted "adult cabaret performances" in public or in the presence of children. A law that banned gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state was also passed the same day.

We found no evidence Parton made the statement, or spoke about the legislation in general. Besides appearing on social media, the quote has not appeared in any reputable publication, or in interviews or videos of her. If we find any information about the source of the quote, we'll update this check.

The photograph is authentic, though. Parton wore the outfit for her 2008 album "Backwoods Barbie." She wore it both for the album's cover and the music video for the title song. The photograph is from when she was on set for the video, according to The Independent. Drag queen Trixie Mattel released a cover of the song in 2019.

Parton has said she would have been a drag queen if she hadn't been born a girl. "And I've always had these drag queens dress like me," she told Jennifer Aniston when confirming that quote in a 2018 interview for "Good Morning America."

Parton has also previously worked with drag queens. She partnered with drag queen Nina West on an apparel line that benefited LGBTQ+ youth and children's literacy in June 2020. (Parton's non-profit group Imagination Library has gifted over 100 million books to kids up to 5 years old.)

We've checked quote claims about Parton before, including a real quote about removing the word "Dixie" from a dinner attraction, a false quote about California being punished for "embracing Satan," and a mixture of true and false claims that she "trashed" Hilary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.