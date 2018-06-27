CLAIM

Harley-Davidson's chief executive officer Matthew Levatich called President Trump "a moron."

On 26 June 2018, a rumor started in a sourceless tweet asserting that Harley Davidson’s chief executive officer, Matthew Levatich, called President Donald Trump “a moron”:

The tweet appeared to reference remarks made by President Donald Trump about Harley-Davidson’s decision to move some manufacturing outside the United States:

Versions of the claim circulated on Facebook, too, again without a source or link:

In some versions, users claimed Levatich used the word “moron” in a statement. No such statement exists. Not unlike a rumor claiming that Michelle Obama orchestrated Roseanne Barr’s firing from her ABC sitcom, the rumor seemingly stemmed from a single tweet with no additional information and it was not substantiated.

We contacted Harley-Davidson to ask for more details. A media representative affirmed the claim was untrue:

Thanks for your message. That tweet is completely fake.

