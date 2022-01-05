Did BMW Reveal a Color-Changing Car?

Given how little information is available about this color-changing car as of this writing, we're cautiously marking this claim as "Research in Progress" for now. BMW is expected to reveal additional information on Jan. 5, 2022, and we will update this article accordingly.

In 2014, we wrote about a viral video that supposedly showed the exterior of a car quickly changing colors. While this video racked up more than a million views, it showcased the work of a digital artist who was imagining a technology that didn’t quite exist.

Well, it appears that this color-changing car paint may now be a reality. In January 2022, a video was widely circulated on social media that supposedly showed a car from German manufacturer BMW that could change the color of its exterior with a push of a button.

This color changing @BMWUSA #iX is wild! It’s apparently very temperature sensitive so they have a backup in a trailer in case this one gets too hot / cold pic.twitter.com/lXG1Gw0IKY — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) January 4, 2022

Another video from TikTok shows this car (The BMW iX) changing colors from a different angle:

BMW hasn’t said much about the technology enabling the BMW iX to change colors and the only videos of this color-changing car in action come from third-party social media accounts. While the company did announce that they would be showcasing a “technology that changes a vehicle’s exterior color” at CES 2022, we’re going to wait until BMW’s official presentation before rendering a judgment on the truth status of this claim.

Here’s what the company wrote in a news release:

BMW Group showcases digital innovations from today to the far future, which focus on human-centered digital interactions. Highlights include the world premiere of the BMW iX M60 (combined power consumption: 24.7 – 21.7 kWh/100 km1 according to WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km), collaborations with world-renowned artists, the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes a vehicle’s exterior color and the in-car entertainment experience of the future.

While the BMW iX will be available for purchase, it’s unclear if this color-changing paint will be available to consumers. As the BMW Blog notes, a car that can change colors on a whim may be illegal in many places.

The official statement from BMW says that “on display [at CES] will be the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button.” That’s all we’re being told for now but it definitely sounds incredibly interesting and sort-of illegal as well. At least in some countries, changing the color of your car is a tedious process that involves changing the info in your pinkslip and so on. While this tech might just be a showcase of what’s possible these days, the real-life applications might be limited at the end of the day. We also don’t have any clue as to how many colors we can browse through or what car will be used to showcase the tech, but we’ll find out all these details at the show. Since BMW is planning to unveil the iX M60, its top electric SUV at the show, it would make sense to see this new technology introduced on it. That would definitely attract a lot of attention to the new model.