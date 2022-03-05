Did AOC Say This About Trump?

In a tweet shared on Oct. 22, 2020, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: “If someone told me 3 years ago, while I was waitressing to help my family stay afloat, that in a few short years an unhinged President of the United States would be repeatedly saying my name at the 2020 debate, I would’ve brought them some water and told them to sober up.”

In March 2022, a quote from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democrat from New York, resurfaced after a now-removed Reddit post shared a screenshot of the Tweet to the thread r/facepalm. As of this writing, it had been upvoted more than 4,400 times.

In the post, Ocasio-Cortez called then-U.S. President Donald Trump “unhinged” after he was “repeatedly saying [her] name at the 2020 [presidential] debate.” To confirm whether this quote was accurate, we looked through the representative’s Twitter account and found that she had indeed shared these thoughts to the social media platform on Oct. 22, 2020.

If someone told me 3 years ago, while I was waitressing to help my family stay afloat, that in a few short years an unhinged President of the United States would be repeatedly saying my name at the 2020 debate, I would’ve brought them some water and told them to sober up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

As such, we have rated this claim as “Correct Attribution.”

