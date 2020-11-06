This Video Does Not Show a Ballot Box Being Sneaked Into a Detroit Counting Facility
Even the most innocuous actions can be made to seem sinister when presented with a healthy heap of paranoia.
- Published 6 November 2020
Claim
A video captures a ballot box being furtively delivered to a Detroit counting center under cover of darkness.
Origin
After voting ended in the contentious 2020 U.S. presidential election but vote counting was still underway in many states where the results were uncertain, numerous right-wing and conspiracy websites circulated a video purporting to document a cause of election fraud.
That video supposedly captured someone arriving at the TCF Center in Detroit (a facility being used for ballot tabulating) in the early-morning hours of Nov. 4 — roughly around the time the in-progress statewide vote count for Michigan started trending away from U.S. President Donald Trump and towards his opponent Joe Biden — furtively delivering a ballot box “containing thousands of votes” that was unloaded from a white van and transported into the facility in a red wagon:
But in fact, the video depicted no ballots or ballot boxes being furtively delivered in Detroit under cover of darkness. The man pulling the wagon was a photographer working with reporter Ross Jones of WXYZ, a Detroit TV station, and he was carrying nothing but camera equipment into the TCF Center: