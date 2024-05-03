Washington, Wahlberg, Stallone Resigned from Screen Actors Guild to Start 'No-Woke' Union?

On April 26, 2026, the Facebook page America - Love It or Leave It published images of actors Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and Sylvester Stallone with a caption claiming the three quit the Screen Actors Guild to start a "no-woke" union:

(America - Love It or Leave It)

The full caption read:

Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Sylvester Stallone have all resigned from The Screen Actors Guild to create a new "no-woke" union focused on traditional values. "Hollywood needs a reset. I believe Clint is the man to get the job done."

The post had garnered more than 125,000 reactions, 8,700 comments and 20,000 shares as of this writing.

A pinned comment, written by the post's author, read:

The new non-woke studio will feature acting legends like Scott Baio, Gina Carano, and the guy who played Hercules. James Woods was made an honorary member on day one. Having these three added to the roster gives the new collective a certain credibility it definitely lacked before. Good luck to these American heroes.

The entire story was fictional. It was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The Facebook page describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

A subsidiary of the America's Last Line of Defense network of trollery. Nothing on this page is real.

Despite that disclaimer, several commenters appeared to believe the story was real. "Great," one wrote. "Helping Americans to be proud of their Country and raising decent Families."

The Facebook page is part of the is America's Last Line of Defense Network of "parody, satire, and tomfoolery" that purports to bait conservatives to share false news.

We've previously covered rumors about actors starting "un-woke" production companies, unions or comedy shows, all of which started as satire.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.