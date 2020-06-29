Does a 1994 Denver Airport Mural Show a Masked Global Population?

In June 2020, a photograph supposedly showing a mural that was painted at Denver International Airport in 1994 that depicted people from around the world wearing masks started to circulate on social media:

Like many social media rumors about “predictions,” this image does not show a decades-old mural that foretold future events. Rather, this artwork is a modern day creation that is a reflection of COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic.

This artwork was created by Neha Kumari for an international art competition hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). More than 8,000 pieces of artwork were submitted to the International Art Competition – United Against Corona- Express through Art from artists around the world. The above-displayed piece, entitled “Suffering and Fighting Against Corona Virus,” pencil sketch on a paper that was submitted to the “Cartoons & Illustrations” category of the contest.

The date of submission for Kumari’s piece is listed as December 28, 1995, but this appears to be a mistake, since submissions for this contest didn’t open until April of 2020. We reached out to ICCR for clarification and will update this article if we hear back.

The Denver International Airport has proven to be fertile ground for conspiracy theories, but the above-displayed image has little to do with the Mile High City. This image displays artwork created by Kumari for an international art competition centered around the coronavirus pandemic.