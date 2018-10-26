CLAIM

During a pair of consecutive campaign rallies in support of Republican candidates in late October 2018, President Donald Trump twice suggested that Democratic lawmakers wanted to give free luxury cars to undocumented immigrants.

On 19 October 2018 at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, President Trump invoked a baseless but persistent idea that millions of undocumented people voted in the 2016 election and falsely suggested that a “flood” of migrants was coming across the U.S.-Mexico border to vote for Democratic candidates in the upcoming 6 November 2018 midterm election. He then asserted that Democrats wanted to give undocumented people free luxury vehicles, saying: “Give ’em a driver’s license. Next thing you know, they’ll [Democrats] want to buy ’em a car. Then they’ll say the car’s not good enough, we want — how about a Rolls-Royce? Give us — we want a Rolls-Royce.”

During a second rally in Elko, Nevada one day later, Trump made a similar statement, stating that “They want to give them cars, they want to give them driver’s licenses. I said last night, we did a great — we did a great, great rally in Arizona last night and I said — I said last night, what kind of car will they supply them? Will it be a Rolls-Royce?”

Of course, no Democratic party initiative seeks to provide undocumented persons — or anyone else, for that matter — with free automobiles (Rolls-Royce or otherwise). Nor did we find any record of any Democrat (at least any Democrat prominent enough to make the news) advocating that undocumented persons should be provided with cars (of any type) at no charge.

It is true that some twelve states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont and Washington), along with the District of Columbia, allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. But driver’s licenses are not cars, and we found nothing supporting the claim that Democrats have advocated providing free automobiles to undocumented immigrants.