No, US Army’s Delta Force Did Not Seize an ‘IRS Weapons Shipment’ in DC

Claim The U.S. Army’s Delta Force seized a shipment of pistols bound for the headquarters of the IRS in Washington, D.C.

Fact Check

On Aug. 8, 2022, the website Real Raw News published an article holding that Delta Force, a U.S. Army special operations detachment, had seized a truck full of firearms bound for IRS headquarters in Washington, D.C.:

Delta Force Seizes IRS Weapons Shipment Delta Force Operators Monday morning intercepted an 18-wheeler packed with pistols and bound for the Internal Revenue Service Building in Washington, D.C., a source in General David H. Berger’s office told Real Raw News. Hours after Kabula Harris’s tie-breaking vote on the regime’s climate, health, and tax bill empowered the IRS to hire and arm 87,000 new agents—to the tune of $80bn—an inconspicuous tractor trailer departed a government-leased warehouse in Jessup, Maryland.

This “news story” is a work of fiction, not fact. Real Raw News, which consistently publishes conspiracy-themed fantasies in a quasi-news format, describes its own content as humorous and/or satirical, as follows:

Disclaimer:

Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.

